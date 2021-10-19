Allianz Urges Suppliers To Adopt ESG Principles

By Irene Madongo (October 19, 2021, 1:01 PM BST) -- Allianz Insurance has said it will start considering environmental and social factors for tenders in the U.K., and urged suppliers to adopt targets in a push for a climate-friendly supply chain. The insurance giant said on Monday that it will apply a minimum weighting of 10% to environmental, social and governance factors for tender assessments, as it launched a sustainable procurement charter to encourage suppliers to take on sound green and ethical practices. The charter is designed for suppliers that have a contractual relationship with the insurer in Britain and which provide services worth more than £20,000 (£28,000), Allianz said. The...

