Delivery Hero Leads Nearly $1B Funding For Peer Gorillas

By Benjamin Horney (October 19, 2021, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Delivery Hero plans to buy a minority stake in fellow German online food ordering company Gorillas Technologies GmbH as part of a nearly $1 billion funding round for the European grocery delivery app developer, the companies said Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE is leading the funding round of almost $1 billion in total for Gorillas through the investment of $235 million for a stake of about 8%, according to a statement. Other participants in the Series C for Gorillas include existing investors like Coatue Management, DST Global, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Atlantic Food Labs, as well as new investors such as G...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS