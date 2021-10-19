Fintech Co. Pismo Grabs $108M In Series B

By Charlie Innis (October 19, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Pismo, a cloud-native digital banking platform based in Brazil, announced on Tuesday that it raised $108 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, Accel and Amazon. Founded in 2016, Pismo provides digital banking, wallets and payments services for financial institutions and retailers. Some of its customers have included Latin American bank Banco Itau, German mobile bank N26 and Falabella, a department store chain in South America, Pismo said. The São Paulo-headquartered fintech company said it plans to use the money to expand further across the globe, hire employees and develop its product. "We have enabled our clients to launch and...

