UK To Clear S&P's $44B IHS Markit Bid If Concerns Addressed

By Najiyya Budaly (October 19, 2021, 2:14 PM BST) -- The antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that it will clear a $44 billion takeover bid by S&P Global Inc. for the financial information provider IHS Markit Ltd. if the companies answer its concerns about competition in the supply of price assessments for commodities in the U.K. The credit ratings agency and IHS Markit would have a significant combined presence in assessing prices of fuel, the competition watchdog has said after investigating the deal. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The Competition and Markets Authority said, after it carried out an initial probe into the deal, that it has found...

