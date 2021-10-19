Ice Miller Chooses New Chief Managing Partner, Deputy

By Madison Arnold (October 19, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Ice Miller LLP has chosen a new leader from within the firm to succeed its chief managing partner after his retirement. The firm announced Monday it had tapped Michael Millikan as its new chief managing partner and Rebecca Seamands as deputy managing partner. Millikan will replace Steven Humke, who is retiring at the end of the year. Speaking of himself and Seamands, Millikan said, "We're fortunate to be taking over the leadership of the firm at this juncture, when it is coming off its most successful year in its over 110-year history, and appreciate the confidence our partners have placed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS