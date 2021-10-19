Energy Co. Investor Seeks Del. TRO For Preferred Offering

By Jeff Montgomery (October 19, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A large investor in a limited liability company formed to pursue energy projects in Northern Australia has asked Chancery Court to block an allegedly unauthorized preferred unit issue said to have been lined up by another member seeking to seize control of the LLC and its assets. In the complaint and temporary restraining order motion, unsealed late Monday, Robert L. Telles Jr. accused David N. Siegel and Longview Petroleum LLC of wrongfully attempting to remove him as an LLC member and stealing his Longview units as part of a wider scheme said to have included embezzlement of units in another LLC...

