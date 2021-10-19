Hair Salon's COVID-19 Losses Not Covered, Judge Says

By Shane Dilworth (October 19, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge dismissed a hair salon's claim seeking $150,000 from a Hartford unit for business losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that the policy's virus exclusion unambiguously barred coverage. A Virginia federal judge found that a virus exclusion in a hair salon's insurance policy with a Hartford unit barred coverage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne said in Monday's decision that courts in the Fourth Circuit, which includes Virginia, largely have found that virus exclusions such as those in the policy issued by Twin City Fire Insurance Co. apply to deny coverage for business closures....

