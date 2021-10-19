Chilean Co. Gets Approval For Ch. 11 Bank Stock Rights Sales

By Vince Sullivan (October 19, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Corp Group Banking received court approval in Delaware on Tuesday for its plan to sell or transfer subscription rights for new shares in a Chilean bank after coming to an agreement with Deutsche Bank Trust Co. over the disposition of the subscription rights on which it has liens. During a videoconference hearing, debtor attorney David R. Zylberberg of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP said it is critical to offload these subscription rights for new shares of Itau Corpbanca because it would cost Corp Group Banking more than $270 million to exercise them, and it doesn't have that much cash on hand....

