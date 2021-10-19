EU States Plan Energy Tax Cuts To Counter Surging Prices

By Joseph Boris (October 19, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Heeding suggestions from the European Union's executive branch that member countries consider short-term measures in response to spikes in gas and electricity prices, at least three have proposed tax cuts aimed at helping households cope with winter utility bills. France, Germany and the Netherlands have announced steps since EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Sept. 22 that she had advised a meeting of the bloc's energy ministers that temporary measures to address the global crisis would likely pass regulatory scrutiny. Member governments should nonetheless remain mindful of their need to craft policies that advance long-range EU climate goals, Simson said....

