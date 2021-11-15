Judge, Atty Spar Over Punitive Damages Bid In Blackmail Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 15, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Florida state judge made a renewed push Monday to add punitive damages to her suit accusing a prominent South Florida attorney of attempting to blackmail her with a threat of releasing nude photos if she sought testimony from her ex-husband's girlfriend in a child custody battle. The trial court in February granted Palm Beach County Judge Marni Bryson's request to step up her complaint against attorney William Scherer of Conrad Scherer, but the state's Fourth District quashed the order in August, saying it failed to specify the alleged misconduct and evidence supporting her bid for punitive damages. During Monday's Zoom...

