Fed. Circ. Panel Says It Won't Rehear Piano Trademark Fight

By Adam Lidgett (October 19, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't upend its September decision rejecting a piano retailer's challenge to having its trademark registration canceled by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, an appellate panel said Tuesday. The three-judge panel denied Sweet 16 Musical Properties Inc. and fellow appellant Piano Factory Inc.'s bid to rehear the September panel's decision rejecting its argument to throw out the TTAB's decision to cancel its registration on the word "Schiedmayer" for pianos. Sweet 16 acquired Piano Factory Group Inc.'s assets in 2006, according to court documents. While Sweet 16 doesn't make pianos, it markets "no-name" pianos from China as Schiedmayer pianos, according...

