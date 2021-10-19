Senate Confirms Biden's 3rd NJ District Judge

By James Arkin (October 19, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Christine P. O'Hearn to the District of New Jersey by a 53-44 vote Tuesday, making her the third judge confirmed to the Garden State's federal bench since President Joe Biden took office. O'Hearn, a partner at Brown & Connery LLP who had been at the firm since 1993, focused on labor and employment litigation. In a speech on the Senate floor prior to the vote, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., praised O'Hearn's experience and qualifications. He also highlighted her efforts this year volunteering as a pro bono attorney for newly arriving Afghan refugees. "She has the qualifications, intellect and...

