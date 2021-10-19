Senate Panel 'Disapproves' Of Biden's USPTO Budget Plan

By Tiffany Hu (October 19, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee has released a $4.058 billion draft bill to fund the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in fiscal year 2022, saying that it "strongly disapproves" of the $3.994 billion proposed by the Biden administration. Headed by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the committee said in a statement Monday that the bill is consistent with its usual practice of providing the USPTO an amount that the agency expects to collect in patent and trademark fees, while letting it keep revenues it generated from the fees. The committee said that the USPTO has been given access to all the fees it...

