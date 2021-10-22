White & Case Program Aims To Draw Students To IP Law

By Dani Kass (October 22, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has launched a free, virtual course aimed at letting undergraduates intrigued by intellectual property play the role of first-year associates in BigLaw working through a patent case. The interactive program, created with Forage, has the user go through five tasks for a fictional Silicon Valley biomedical startup that has been accused of infringement, from preparing memos to making a presentation to the client, said Anita Varma, the firm's global head of intellectual property. "We want to help demystify IP and help increase the number of really diverse lawyers, or would-be lawyers, who get more intrigued and interested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS