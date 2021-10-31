What To Know About The Proposed Green Amendment In NY

When we elevate this to the level of the constitution, it's a value statement.

Pennsylvania and Montana are the only two states to have included rights to a clean and healthy environment among the fundamental rights in their state constitutions. More states are now considering doing the same.

Green Amendments In State Constitutions

Pennsylvania and Montana have environmental rights included in their bills of rights, but the language differs.

Pennsylvania

Year: 1971

Where: Article I, Section 27

Text: The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania's public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.

Montana

Year: 1972

Where: Article II, Section 3

Text: Inalienable Rights. All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.