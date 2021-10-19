Pa. Manufacturer Beats Ex-Worker's Medical Pot Firing Claims

By Katryna Perera (October 19, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted summary judgment in favor of a household product manufacturer on Tuesday in a case brought by a former employee of the company who claimed he was fired for being a medical marijuana patient. Matthew Reynolds sued Willert Manufacturing Co. LLC in February in Pennsylvania state court, and the case moved to federal court in March. In his suit, Reynolds claimed he was fired after a failed drug test and that his termination was a violation of the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act. According to Tuesday's opinion, Willert employed Reynolds as a maintenance manager from Oct. 16, 2020,...

