9th Circ. Pick Defends Prior Advocacy, Judicial Independence

By James Arkin (October 20, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit nominee Judge Holly A. Thomas defended her past advocacy work and impartiality as a judge when repeatedly pressed by Republican senators Wednesday over past briefs she signed on cases dealing with transgender rights. Judge Holly A. Thomas appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. She was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the Ninth Circuit. (U.S. Senate) Judge Thomas, who currently serves on the Los Angeles County Superior Court, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee after President Joe Biden nominated her to the appellate court. She's one of four nominees pending before the Senate to join...

