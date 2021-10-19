The Reconciliation Bill Should Not Target Cryptocurrency

By James Burnham (October 19, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Congress is not known for its legislative care and the pending infrastructure bill is no exception. This legislation has been delayed, and Congress should use the extra time to make it better. In particular, it should excise a tucked-away provision that, if passed, might smother the booming cryptocurrency industry. Right now, people who buy, sell or transfer cryptocurrency generally have no obligation to report the specifics of their transactions to the government. But if Congress passes the infrastructure bill in its current form, any person who receives a digital asset worth $10,000 or more in the course of doing business will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS