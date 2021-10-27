Greenberg Snags Corporate Atty From McGuireWoods

By Jack Rodgers (October 27, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has taken on a former McGuireWoods LLP attorney as a shareholder with experience advising private equity funds and health care industry entrepreneurs for its corporate practice and private equity team in Washington, D.C., the firm has announced. Tamara Rizkalla will focus on helping clients structure transactions, evaluate regulatory risk and comply with other corporate and health-related regulations, the firm said Oct. 19. Rizkalla worked for three years for McGuireWoods as a senior health care associate and worked before that at Jones Day. "Joining Greenberg Traurig is an exciting opportunity to grow my practice across the firm's robust global...

