Labor Lawyer Named For 9th Circ. Reports $1.45M Net Worth

By Christopher Cole (October 20, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A labor-side employment lawyer nominated to the Ninth Circuit and up for a likely committee vote Thursday has reported a net worth of about $1.45 million, according to a congressional disclosure. Jennifer Sung, whose bid for the appellate seat has stirred opposition among Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee over her criticism of then-Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation fight, listed assets totaling around $1.84 million on a required Senate form this year. Judiciary Committee staff provided the report to Law360. Liabilities on the disclosure totaled just over $380,000. Sung is expected to receive a vote Thursday in...

