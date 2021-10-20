Is It Time To Rethink Where Lawyers Can Practice?

By Ryan Boysen (October 20, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Have bar association rules that limit in which states lawyers can practice outlived their usefulness? Yes, to an extent. But getting rid of them altogether could also open a massive can of worms. Three experts came to that conclusion while discussing the issue on a panel Wednesday. Wednesday's three panelists discuss UPL rules. The event, sponsored by the American Bar Association, Legal Hackers and the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver, titled "Redesigning Legal: Lawyer UPL — Has It Jumped the Shark?" focused on the so-called unauthorized practice of law, or UPL. Specifically, the...

