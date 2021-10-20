Irish Gov't Urged To Move Swiftly Over Increasing Premiums

By Irene Madongo (October 20, 2021, 2:58 PM BST) -- Campaigners in Ireland are calling for the government to urgently boost competition in the insurance sector, saying new data shows that liability insurance premiums continue to rise despite a fall in costs to insurers. The Alliance for Insurance Reform said Tuesday its new survey figures show that since April premiums have risen 15% on average on renewal. The average increases on renewal came to 35% for nursing homes and 122% for home care businesses, it said. Liability insurers provide cover for various organizations, including small businesses and charities, and provide public and employer liability insurance policies. The alliance, which includes civic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS