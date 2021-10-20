MPs Press Watchdog Over Delayed NatWest AML Prosecution

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 20, 2021, 10:18 AM BST) -- A group of influential lawmakers urged Britain's finance watchdog on Wednesday to explain why its prosecution of banking giant NatWest over money laundering charges took five years to complete. The House of Commons Treasury Committee has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to provide more detail about its criminal prosecution of NatWest over dirty money that moved through the bank. NatWest pleaded guilty to the charges this month. "It is good to see a successful prosecution of NatWest for money laundering offenses relating to a supposed jeweler based in Bradford," Mel Stride, chairman of the committee, said of the events in...

