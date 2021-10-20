Sweden Finds Holes In Danske Bank's AML Safeguards

By Najiyya Budaly (October 20, 2021, 11:17 AM BST) -- Sweden's financial watchdog said on Wednesday that it has found failings in the way Danske Bank assesses the risk that its products and services are being used for money laundering and terrorist financing in the country. Finansinspektionen, known as FI, urged Danske Bank A/S to remedy the deficiencies by the end of June 2022. The regulator said it found in an investigation in June 2020 into the lender's compliance with money laundering rules that there were shortcomings in its work. Danske has remedied some failings since the investigation and has drawn up a plan to improve its assessment of general risk,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS