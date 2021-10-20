UK Insurers Urge Gov't To Spend On Flood Defenses

By Irene Madongo (October 20, 2021, 6:04 PM BST) -- British insurers urged the government on Wednesday to ensure that there is sufficient investment in flood defenses when it presents its new budget on Oct. 27. Ruth Power, a consultant at flood specialists JBA Risk Management, wrote on the Association of British Insurers' website that flood risk is prevalent across the U.K., where it is estimated that one in five households is vulnerable. The ABI is the trade body for the sector. The lifespan of defenses will increase by an average of eight years if maintenance spending is raised by 50%, but lowering spending 50% could reduce the typical lifespan of defenses...

