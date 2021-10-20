SFO Makes Second Arrest In Car Finance Fraud Probe

By Silvia Martelli (October 20, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office arrested another suspect on Wednesday in a continuing criminal investigation into an allegedly fraudulent automobile financier that collapsed this year after authorities halted its business amid financial concerns. The white-collar crime agency said that the suspect could have been preparing to leave the country and was being interrogated at a police station. Wednesday morning's move is the latest development in the SFO's probe into suspected fraud at the Raedex Consortium. The crime-fighting agency announced it was probing the group when investigators raided two properties, arrested one individual and interviewed two suspects in April. The SFO said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS