Oil Exec Says SFO Hid Misconduct Evidence In Bribery Trial

By Richard Crump (October 20, 2021, 6:55 PM BST) -- A former oil consultant urged an English appeals court on Wednesday to overturn his bribery conviction, claiming the Serious Fraud Office used an American "fixer" to unlawfully pressure a co-conspirator into pleading guilty and then sought to hide the fact. Ziad Akle, a former executive at Unoail, is challenging his 2020 conviction for conspiring to bribe an Iraqi public official to help clients secure energy contracts following the fall of Saddam Hussein. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images) Ziad Akle, a former executive at oil and gas consultancy Unoail, is challenging his 2020 conviction for conspiring to bribe an Iraqi public official...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS