National Audit Office To Probe FCA Handling Of British Steel

By Najiyya Budaly (October 20, 2021, 2:55 PM BST) -- Britain's public spending regulator said on Wednesday that it will investigate how the City watchdog is regulating the financial advisory sector after steelworkers were duped into transferring their retirement savings out of the British Steel pension plan. The National Audit Office, an independent parliamentary body, said it will begin a probe into the Financial Conduct Authority's handling of a scandal involving the British Steel Pension Scheme. Rogue advisers told members of the "gold-plated" plan in 2017 to transfer their savings into high-risk investments after the retirement scheme was restructured. Many workers lost their entire savings in the scandal, which affected approximately...

