UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (October 22, 2021, 2:37 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen the U.K.'s competition watchdog take legal action to force holiday refunds, a pension provider take administration steps amid regulatory scrutiny, and a law firm sue the company behind proposals for a new theme park in southern England. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K Financial Services AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd. and another v. Associated Foreign Exchange Ltd. and others AXA's health care division filed a Part 8 claim on Oct. 21 against London fintech company Revolut, Barclays Bank PLC, payments company Associated Foreign Exchange Ltd. and cloud-based clearing bank Clearbank Ltd. ...

