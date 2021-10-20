Ex-SEC Director To Advise Digital-Asset Securities Biz

By Elise Hansen (October 20, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- After a brief stint at Coinbase, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official Brett Redfearn has jumped to digital-asset securities company Securitize Inc., where he will serve as chairman of the advisory board, Securitize said Wednesday. In addition to chairing that board, Redfearn will also be a senior strategic adviser to Securitize's CEO, Carlos Domingo, the announcement said. San Francisco-headquartered Securitize offers a platform for issuing and trading so-called digital-asset securities, meaning that securities' tokenization, issuance and trading are recorded using blockchain technology. Domingo said that Securitize emphasizes regulatory compliance and that the blockchain technology could improve financial transactions. "Securitize is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS