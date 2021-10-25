FCA Activity Highlights Value Of AML Internal Investigations

By Aziz Rahman (October 25, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- If readers of Monzo Bank Ltd.'s annual report were looking for good news, they may have been disappointed. The online bank revealed in its report for 2021 that the Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, is investigating whether it is meeting its anti-money laundering obligations. For anyone with a financial stake in Monzo, this was not good reading. And it is easy to believe that the emotions going through those who read this gloomy section of the Monzo report were similar to those experienced by National Westminster Bank, or NatWest, investors approximately six months ago, when the FCA announced that it had...

