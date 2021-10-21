MedMen Accused Of Ch. 7 'Smear Campaign' After $33M Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (October 21, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A debtor who co-founded a cannabis business he once sold to MedMen has claimed that a bankruptcy court wrongfully converted his reorganization bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy after MedMen claimed it held a $10 million judgment against the debtor. Charles Michael Colburn said in an opening brief filed Tuesday that MedMen Enterprises Inc. had argued he wasn't eligible for Chapter 13 reorganization under the Bankruptcy Code in support of its motion to convert the proceedings to Chapter 7. The company also accused him of acting in bad faith before he filed his bankruptcy petition, Colburn said. MedMen had claimed it...

