Senate GOP Blasts Budget's Permanent ACA Credit Expansion

By Stephen Cooper (October 20, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee said Wednesday that the expanded health care subsidies proposed under the Democrats' Build Back Better Act would be expensive tax incentives that would raise unemployment and increase federal red ink. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said expanded health care subsidies proposed under the Democrats' Build Back Better Act would worsen the nation's debt and fiscal problems. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaking during a hearing of the Finance Committee, argued that keeping in place the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credit, which was expanded in March under the American Rescue Plan Act,...

