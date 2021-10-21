Senate Judiciary Committee Deadlocks On 9th Circ. Pick

By James Arkin (October 21, 2021, 11:12 AM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on Jennifer Sung's nomination to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, marking the first time the committee has tied on one of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees this year. Jennifer Sung speaks at her confirmation hearing on Sept. 14. On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on her nomination to the Ninth Circuit. (U.S. Senate) The committee voted 10-10-1 on her nomination, preventing her from being favorably reported to the Senate floor and complicating her path to confirmation. Because of the committee deadlock, the full Senate would be required to vote on a motion to discharge her...

