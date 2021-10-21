Apotex Backs Teva's En Banc Bid In Skinny Label Fight

By Tiffany Hu (October 21, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug maker Apotex is asking the full Federal Circuit to let it weigh in on Teva's request for the appeals court to once again reconsider its decision to hold Teva liable for inducing doctors to infringe a patent for GlaxoSmithKline's cardiovascular drug Coreg. Apotex on Wednesday asked for leave to file an amicus brief backing Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s rehearing petition, in which Teva argued that a split Federal Circuit panel's decision to revive a $235 million verdict against it for inducing infringement of GSK's Coreg drug — even though Teva allegedly carved out the only patented-protected treatment from its label —...

