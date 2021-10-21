Kramer Levin, Gibson Dunn Set January Office Reopenings

By Matt Perez (October 21, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Two BigLaw firms this week informed employees of new reopening targets and strategies set in early January for some of their U.S.-based locations, joining other firms in waiting until the new year before officially returning to offices. In an internal memo shared with Law360, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP on Monday told its New York-based attorneys and staff of a reorientation period ahead of its official return-to-office date of Jan. 4. Additionally, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP confirmed to Law360 that it would reopen its U.S. office locations on Jan. 10. The firm had previously pushed back its return-to-office targets in...

