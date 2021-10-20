Calif. Bar Exam Will Be In Person In Feb., Justices Say

By Dave Simpson (October 20, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The California bar exam will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in February, the California Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, noting that it will be subject to any state or local public health orders in effect at that time. The two-day state bar exam will be held on Feb. 22 and 23, the justices said in a two-page en banc order that supersedes a February 2021 order that determined the July 2021 bar exam should be held remotely. In June, the National Conference of Bar Examiners announced that it expected all bar admission tests...

