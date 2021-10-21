G4S Execs' SFO Fraud Trial Postponed To 2023

By Richard Crump (October 21, 2021, 11:59 AM BST) -- A judge has postponed the Serious Fraud Office's trial of three former executives at security company G4S accused of defrauding the British government, pushing it back on Thursday by a year to January 2023. The three men, who worked for a G4S subsidiary, each face seven charges of fraud for false representations made to the Ministry of Justice. (iStock) In a ruling handed down at Southwark Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Johnson adjourned the 12-week trial of Richard Morris, Mark Preston and James Jardine, three months before it was due to begin next January. Stringent reporting restrictions mean the reasons for the...

