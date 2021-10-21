Undetected Dirty Money In EU Markets May Be 'Significant'

By Irene Madongo (October 21, 2021, 3:29 PM BST) -- Some financial firms have failed to alert authorities to signs of possible money laundering as organizations acknowledge there is no way of being certain how much dirty money is flowing undetected through Europe's financial markets, a study has said. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, a trade body, and accounting giant Ernst & Young's research on anti-money laundering transaction monitoring published on Wednesday exposed gaps in detection and reporting. The research surveyed banks, regulators, law enforcement agencies and financial intelligence units across Europe. When asked about the extent to which they believe money laundering may be going undetected, 67% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS