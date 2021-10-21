US Investment Co. To Acquire Atlas Master Trust From Capita

By Najiyya Budaly (October 21, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- Investment manager SEI Investments Co. said on Thursday that it plans to acquire the Atlas defined benefit master trust from Capita PLC, the London-based consulting and outsourcing giant, as it seeks to expand its own multi-employer scheme. SEI, a master trust provider in the U.K., will take over the Capita scheme for an undisclosed amount of money and subject to approval by regulators. The Atlas master trust was established by Capita in 2015 and has more than 110,000 members. SEI said it will also poach three employees and a trustee from Atlas. The master trusts of SEI and Atlas have combined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS