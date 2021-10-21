BDO Latest To Face FRC Probe Over Collapsed Builder Audit

By Richard Crump (October 21, 2021, 3:52 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into the audit by BDO LLP of a construction company that has recently collapsed, the latest in a string of probes into the country's accounting giants. The Financial Reporting Council said it is probing BDO's audit of the 2019 financial statements of NMCN PLC, the last accounts filed by the company before it entered into administration this month. The investigation into BDO, the fifth-largest accounting group in Britain, is the latest in a series of probes launched by the regulator into audits conducted by the so-called Big Four firms...

