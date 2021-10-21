SFO Denies Withholding Evidence In Unaoil Bribery Probe

By Richard Crump (October 21, 2021, 5:03 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office denied on Thursday that it suppressed embarrassing evidence about allegedly improper dealings that its senior officials had with an American fixer in one of the agency's biggest-ever bribery investigations. Failure by the SFO to disclose evidence of its contact with a U.S. private investigator was "bad judgment" rather than "bad faith," a lawyer for the agency has told the appeals court. (SFO) A lawyer for the SFO said at a hearing at the Court of Appeal that the agency's failure to disclose evidence of its contact with a U.S. private investigator during its probe was a case of...

