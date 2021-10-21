Feuerstein Kulick Leads $100M Jushi Debt Deal

By Jasmin Jackson (October 21, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has inked a $100 million line of credit from a Sundial Growers-sponsored joint venture that it plans to tap into to buy a Massachusetts marijuana dispensing company. The Feuerstein Kulick-led debt deal, made with a portfolio company of SunStream Bancorp Inc., will enable Jushi to rev up national growth plans, providing the $40 million in cash the cannabis operator needs to complete a cash-and-stock acquisition of Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts Inc. that was announced in April, Jushi said in a statement. According to Jushi founder and CEO Jim Cacioppo, the boost in...

