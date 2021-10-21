Crypto Exchange FTX Trading Valued At $25B For Series B-1

By McCord Pagan (October 21, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Just three months after its last funding round, FTX Trading, the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, said Thursday it's now valued at $25 billion for its Series B-1 financing. Bahamas-based FTX Trading Ltd. raised $420.69 million in the round, which included 69 investors such as the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Sequoia Capital, according to a statement. In July, the company raised $1 billion in its Series B round that valued it at $18 billion. FTX said it would use proceeds from the latest financing to expand into new jurisdictions and improve its current offerings. "We founded FTX...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS