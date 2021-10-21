Sullivan & Cromwell, Skadden Forge Ally's $750M Fintech Buy

By Benjamin Horney (October 21, 2021, 9:29 AM EDT) -- Ally Financial Inc. has agreed to buy private equity-backed credit card company Fair Square Financial LLC for roughly $750 million in cash, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction put together by respective legal advisers Sullivan & Cromwell and Skadden. The acquisition is meant to help Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered Ally in its quest to become one of the world's premier, full-service digital banking services providers, according to a statement. Wilmington, Delaware-based Fair Square makes credit card products under the Ollo brand. Currently, the company serves about 658,000 cardholders and has about $763 million in loan balances. Jeffrey J. Brown, CEO of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS