EU Prosecutor Busts Alleged Car VAT Fraud With Mafia Ties

By Todd Buell (October 21, 2021, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The European Union prosecutor's office said it helped break up a value-added tax fraud ring involving luxury cars that caused at least €13 million ($15.1 million) in tax losses, leading to the arrests of three alleged Italian mafia members. In a news release Wednesday, the newly formed European Public Prosecutor's Office said 10 suspects were arrested on suspicion of forming a criminal organization and tax evasion. The main suspects used a VAT "carousel fraud" to resell cars multiple times and claimed to have paid taxes that were reimbursed by the state, the prosecutor said. The center of the criminal activity was...

