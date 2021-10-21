Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Green Groups Want Maine Dams Shuttered In Salmon Dispute

By Clark Mindock (October 21, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Thursday urged a Maine federal court to shut down three hydropower projects they say are illegally killing endangered salmon without appropriate permits, saying a stop is necessary now because the fish recently started migration.

Requesting preliminary injunction, the Atlantic Salmon Federation U.S., the Conservation Law Foundation and others said Atlantic salmon began their migration path — which runs through four dams targeted in the litigation on the Kennebec River — about one week ago, and that many are likely to die because of the dam operations.

The groups said the dams should be forced to stop and take...

