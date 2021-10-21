Schiff Hardin Expands Corporate Group With 3 Additions

By Matt Perez (October 21, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Schiff Hardin on Thursday announced the additions of a New York-based counsel and two Chicago-based associates to its corporate and transactional practice group. Andrew Banks joins the firm as counsel in its New York office, having previously served as counsel at Ulmer & Berne LLP in relation to mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, venture capital and emerging companies. Joining the Chicago office are associates Darcy Lee, who moves over from Paul Hastings LLP, and Cody Boender, who most recently served as general counsel at technology services company Impact Networking LLC. "We are pleased to welcome three additional talented corporate lawyers to...

