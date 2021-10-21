Vermont Law School Gets Go Ahead To Cover Slavery Murals

By Dani Kass (October 21, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A federal judge won't stop Vermont Law School from covering controversial murals depicting American slavery, saying the school's plan to build a wooden frame concealing them is akin to putting a painting in storage, rather than a modification of the work itself. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Wednesday granted Vermont Law School summary judgment in the Visual Artists Rights Act suit filed by Samuel Kerson in December. The judge said the school is within its rights to cover "Vermont, The Underground Railroad" and "Vermont and the Fugitive Slave" — which many students complained was offensive — because its planned method...

