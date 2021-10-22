US Postal Service Bans Most Vapes From Mail, But Not Hemp

By Sarah Jarvis (October 22, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service has revised its regulations to add new restrictions on mailing e-cigarettes, vape pens, e-liquid pods and other electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS, classifying them as "generally nonmailable matter." Per a final rule published in the Federal Register on Thursday, the restrictions include certain exceptions laid out in the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act of 2009, including for shipments between approved businesses, shipments within Alaska or Hawaii, and shipments between approved businesses and regulators. "ENDS products are generally nonmailable, except as authorized by an exception, and then only if all PACT-Act-related and non-PACT-Act-related conditions of mailability are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS